Robert "Bob" Coleman, passed away April 4, 2020, the day after his 66th birthday, after a short but courageous battle with throat cancer. Bob grew up in Dover and graduated from Dover-Sherborn High School in 1972. He was a self-employed painter for 30 years. For the past nine years Bob was employed with FedEx. He truly enjoyed his job and all of the people he worked with at the Raynham facility. Bob was respected and appreciated for his incredible work ethic. He gave the same passion and pride to his personal life. He loved working with his hands, maintaining his home and his land, it was his private sanctuary. He is survived by his loving wife, Annette Lawlor-Coleman, his brothers, Danny and Mark, and a sister Mary Jane, several nieces, nephews,and cousins. He was preceded by his parents, Robert N. and Joan B. (Servais). He will be incredibly missed by all who loved him. A private service was held last week at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. The arrangements were gracefully handled by Keohane Funeral Home of Quincy, during these unprecedented and difficult times. Bob loved music. He had always talked of learning to play guitar. To support young, aspiring musicians in the Boston area, to experience that opportunity of learning a musical instrument, you can make a donation in Bobs memory to Making Music Matters at mmmboston.org or donations may also be mailed to Making Music Matters, P.O. Box 320442, West Roxbury, MA 02132, 617-635-8157.
Published in The Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020