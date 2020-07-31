1/
Ruth C. Johnson
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth C. (Aronson) Johnson 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 24, 2020. Ruth was born in Roxbury on December 15, 1925 to Swedish immigrants Harold and Lena Aronson. She was the youngest of three children and loved her older siblings, Vincent and Esther. Ruth delighted in her family in the United States and Sweden, and was thrilled to visit Sweden on occasion. She always looked forward to family reunions and holidays together. Ruth took every opportunity to taste life in every form. She was a member of various nature groups and church groups including South Street Church and Immanuel Lutheran Church. On trips to Boston, Ruth would fondly recount sailing across the Charles River as she was a member of the Charles River Sailing Club. Ruth would also take pleasure in remembering her trips taken around Europe with her girlfriends. If sailing and traveling around Europe were not enough, she belonged to the Appalachian Mountain Club through much of her life. Ruth appreciated the arts and enjoyed her participation in the Boston Photography Club. Ruth started her career with the Federal Reserve Bank immediately after graduating high school. She worked there for 25 years promoting to Planning Analyst and writer/ editor of the New England Business Review. During this time, Ruth took classes part-time to complete her Bachelors degree from Harvard University. She ended her banking career with the First National Bank of Boston as a Systems Analyst in 1970. On June 1, 1969, Ruth married the love of her life, David Johnson and her son Eric was born the next year. She spent the rest of her life in Sherborn raising her family and being an active member of the community. Ruth had a second career between 1971 and 2001. She served elected positions as the Sherborn Treasurer, later Tax Collector, and positions in Southborough and Cambridge. Ruth volunteered at Pilgrim Church and served on the Elderly Housing Committee when the Woodhaven senior housing was constructed. She happily resided there later in life. With her remaining 'free' time, she volunteered on the Tax Aid Committee, Board of Registrars, Council on the Aging and BayPath Elder Services Board. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband David, father Harold, mother Lena, brother Vincent, sister Esther, stepson Mark Douglas, daughter in-law Sandra and nephew John. Ruth leaves behind her son Eric and wife Rebecca; her niece Lois and husband John and their children Kirsten, Gregory and Michael; her stepsons David, Dana and wife Linda, and their families, as well as her extended family and many friends. Due to the current pandemic, burial services will be private and a virtual memorial service is being scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pilgrim Church, PO Box 322, Sherborn, MA, 01770 or online at pilgrimsherborn.org. For guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press from Jul. 31 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 31, 2020
Eric and family, our condolences on the loss of your Mother. Our thoughts and prays are with you.

Julia and Joe S.
Julia and Joe Stefanini
July 30, 2020
I will miss my dear Aunt Ruth. After marrying my only uncle in 1969 she has been a blessing to my family. Intelligent, adventurous, loving, sincere, are just some of the adjectives that describe her. She will be missed by many and remembered by all who were fortunate to know her.
Linda Mele
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved