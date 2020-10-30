Ruth Swyers Hagen of Sherborn, MA, formerly of Rosemont, PA, passed away on October 23, 2020, at age 89. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of George Chance Swyers and Esther Fawcett Swyers, and moved east to Germantown, PA, at age 2. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Dr. Donald Hagen, a son David C. Hagen, a daughter Carole Bradford, six grandchildren, and one great grandson. Ruth graduated from Harcum College and studied at the New York School of Interior Design. She had special talents for interior decorating, art, and crafts. Interment will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Sherborn. In 1972, the Hagen family moved from Rosemont to Sherborn. Everybody who knew Ruth remembers her many local service activities and leadership roles. The Sherborn Council on Aging had just been formed, and, after an initial year of Council development, Ruth served on the Board for six more years. She arranged monthly luncheons and field trips, including overnight excursions to Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket and a three-day trip to Winterthur Gardens in Del aware. She wrote and reproduced the monthly newsletter and mailed it to all members. Ruth then served two years as president of the Service League at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Wellesley, where she chaired a fund - raising auction and led the redecoration of the Harvey Room. She also chaired monthly luncheons and hospital sessions. Ruth was a long-standing member and president of the Sherborn Garden Club, where she organized and chaired a non-standard flower show, known as the Flower Faire. She was also instrumental in designing and decorating the traffic island at the corner of North Main Street and Coolidge Street, replacing the former green-painted asphalt with the attractive plot it is today. Ruth cruised with her husband Don for 37 years in New England waters on their sailboat BLUE MOON. She was an active member of the Duxbury Cruising Club and a Senior Member of Nobscot Sail and Power Squadron, as well as at the district and national levels, where she organized and participated in many activities for over thirty years. She was always helping other people. Above all, Ruth was a devout, scriptural Christian.



