Susan Moyer Breed, 89, of Medfield, Massachusetts, was an early childhood educator, rosarian, and former trustee of Wheelock College. Born on June 23, 1930 in Taigu, Shanxi Provence, China to Dorothy T. Moyer and Raymond T. Moyer, Susan had two sisters, Joan M. Root (deceased) and Ann M. Scharff. Susan was married 67 years to William M. Breed who predeceased her in 2018. She is survived by her four child- ren and their husbands, Andrea B. Keene (Henry); Jilda B. Barker (Devereux); Lynne B. Cannon (William); and Hilary B. Van Dusen (Charles). She was blessed with 9 grandchildren: Lindsey K. Schieffelin, Abigail K. Magni, William L. Barker, Holly G. Barker, Breton L. Barker, Duncan T. B. Cannon, Eleanor S. Cannon, Marika B. Van Dusen, and Islay R. Van Dusen; and 6 great grandchildren. Born in China, Susan moved to the United States at age 9 when the Japanese invaded China. The family settled in Chevy Chase, Maryland. She returned to China in 1984 to visit her family home. Susan graduated from Cottey College with an associate degree in the arts and from Bank Street College with a BA in education. In 1979 she received her M.Ed. from Wheelock College and was bestowed an honorary doctorate in 2003. She worked as an early childhood diagnostic and intervention consultant for many years. A devoted educator, she tutored and started the Gifted and Talented Program in the Medfield Public Schools. At the First Baptist Church in Newton Center Susan founded the Meeting House Day Care and taught Sunday school. Organizations in which Susan was a devoted member include: Fox Hill Garden Club; P.E.O. Chapter A Boston; trustee and Alumni Association president at Wheelock College. As a Certified Consulting Rosarian and member of the Rosarian Society, she served as a consultant to the Boston Parks and Recreation Emerald Necklace Conservancy. Susan enjoyed a competitive game of tennis, attended the Afternoon Club, played bridge with the Biddies, gardened with expertise, and was a grand hostess! A celebration of Susans life will be held Friday, December 13th at 10:30 a.m. at the United Church of Christ in Medfield. In Susan M. Breeds memory contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the Tschiffely Fish Memorial Scholarship Fund, Cottey College, 1000 W Austin, Nevada MO 64772.
Published in The Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019