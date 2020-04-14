|
Tamara Lynn Taplin age 50, beloved daughter of Candace and Leonard Taplin, died suddenly April 5th at home. Besides her parents, she leaves behind her brother, Todd Taplin; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; many nieces and nephews; and a great many friends from FLA. to Massachusetts. A member of the 1987 graduating class of Medfield High School, Tammy was a beautiful redhead with blue eyes and a smile for everyone. She had a zest for life; her friendly and outgoing personality made her a natural for the variety of positions she held dealing with the public. A transplant to Florida, Tammy was an avid kayaker with a special fondness for Estero Bay. She was an artist at heart and was never without her camera; her photos highlighted the natural beauty of the world she loved: the ocean, sunsets, native birds and animals, and her beloved cats. Tammy had music in her heart and knew and loved the oldies, especially the music of The Beatles. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. A memorial service celebrating Tammys life will be held at a future date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent in her name to the Gulf Coast Humane Society, 2010 Arcadia Street, Ft. Myers, Florida 33916. To share memories, please go to Legacy.com.
Published in The Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020