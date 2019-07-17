|
|
Thomasina (McKeon) Of Wellesley, formerly of Brewster and Dover, Massachusetts, died peacefully surrounded by her loving husband of 59 years, Paul D. Sullivan and her six devoted children, on July 15, 2019. Thomasina was born in the Bronx, NY of the late Thomas and Margaret McKeon on September 12, 1935. Her spirit will continue to shine brightly in her children, Neal Sullivan and his wife, Martha of Lunenburg, MA, Greg Sullivan and his wife, Deanie of Richland, WA, Paula (Sullivan) Reggio and husband Charlie, of Millis, MA, Stephen Sullivan and wife Holly of Southborough, MA, Maura (Sullivan) Siegenthaler and husband John, of Mansfield, OH, and Christine (Sullivan) McMahon and her husband, Patrick of Wellesley, MA. Thomasinas pride and joy were her 19 grandchildren, ranging in ages from 33 to one years old. Following college and prior to having children, Thomasina was a social worker in the inner city, first in New York and then in Boston, working mostly with children. Thomasina thoroughly enjoyed raising and spending time with her children and most of all, cherished being with her devoted husband, Paul on Cape Cod. Thomasina was sister to Thomas McKeon of New York, NY and the late Marge Coleman of Belmont, MA, Beatrice Butler of New York and Owen McKeon of New Jersey. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Thursday, July 18 from 9:00- 11:00am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Pauls Church, 502 Washington St., Wellesley at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomasinas memory can be made to Elizabeth Seton, 125 Oakland Street, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 (www. elizabethseton.org/how-to-donate) Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Press from July 17 to July 24, 2019