Angelina J. (Odoardi) Lamperti passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019 at the Briarwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Needham, at the age of 95. Born in Dedham on April 21, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Gaetano Odoardi and Julia (Sanvito) Odoardi. Angelina was raised in Dedham, and graduated from Dedham High School with the Class of 1942. Six years later, in February of 1948, Angelina married her beloved husband, the late Louis J. Lamperti, Jr, and together the young couple briefly made their home in Walpole before moving to Londonderry, New Hampshire. Angelina prided herself on taking up the mantle of homemaker, raising and caring for her family. Beloved wife of the late Louis J. Lamperti, Jr. Caring mother of the late Robert L. Lamperti. Cherished grandmother of Cassaundra Cane and her husband Chris of Homestead, Florida. Loving sister of the late Nancy Cieri, the late Yolanda Daley, the late Adelia Silvi, the late Elijah Odoardi, and the late Alfred Odoardi. Angelina is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30am at the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole 02081. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole 02081. Interment will follow at Saint Francis Cemetery, Walpole. The family of Angelina J. Lamperti would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Briarwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for taking exceptional care of Angelina for the last seven years.
Published in Times Advocate from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020