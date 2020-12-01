1/1
Arlan L. Bennett
Arlan L. (Ehrisman) Bennett 90, of Franklin, died peacefully, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Benchmark Senior Living at Forge Hill Franklin, following an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles N. Bennett, Jr., who preceded her in death in 2014. Born June 6, 1930, in Akron, Ohio a daughter of the late Henry O. and Dona O. (Osborne) Ehrisman, she was a resident of Sharon for over 75 years until moving to Franklin. She was raised and educated in Sharon and was a graduate of Sharon High School Class of 1949 and continued her education at Lasell University. Arlan worked for the Town of Sharon Board of Health and as a Realtor for Florence Kates Realty of Sharon. Arlan treasured spending time with her family, gardening, reading and summer vacations on Chappaquiddick Island in Edgartown, Massachusetts. She is survived by her children, Karen E. Kafka and her husband Ken of Westwood and Kristen L. Frederick and her husband Paul of Holliston, her cherished granddaughters, Katie, Brooke, Alanna & Mikaela, her great granddaughters, Lyla, Alexis & Nora and her sister- in-law Lynda Bennett of Hingham. She is the sister of the late Amber K. Ehrisman. Due to Covid-19 services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association 309 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Bennett Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Advocate from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Charles F. Oteri and Son - Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
