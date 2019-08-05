|
|
Bernard Steven Plaut, 63, of North Attleboro, formerly of Walpole, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, August 1st, 2019. Born in Norwood on May 21st, 1956, he was a son of the late Herbert H. and Gertrude (Linder) Plaut. Proud owner of Impressive Towing. Loving father of Carl W. Plaut of South Boston and Kim Plaut of Brookline. Dear brother of Wayne Plaut of Rehoboth and Linda Plaut of Rhode Island. Father of the late Andrea Plaut. Visitation, to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend, was held at the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro, MA on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Bernards name to 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Or . To sign an online guestbook for Bernard and for a complete listing please visit www. sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Times Advocate from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019