Claire M. (Giampietro) Yurick, age 89, passed away peacefully in her Walpole, Massachusetts home on November 29th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Claire grew up in Norwood, Massachusetts and was the daughter of Santine and Mildred (Conley) Giampietro, beloved wife of the late Edward D. Yurick, loving mother of Mark Yurick of Walpole, late David Yurick of Walpole, Patricia Macaione and her husband Anthony of Florida, Brian Yurick and his wife Juliet of Medway, Jane Yurick Happnie of Walpole and former husband Richard Happnie. She is the cherished grandmother of Kristen, Brian, Kaitlyn, and Richard and is the great grandmother of David, Nolan, Reese, and newborn twins Skylar and Savannah. Claire is the sister of the late Marie McTernan and the late Mildred Grasso and sister in law to Shirley Kelly of Hopkinton. Claire loved to spend time with her family, was a wonderful cook and homemaker, and she was always kind to every one. Claire was a devout Catholic whose family meant the world to her. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Claires Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated in Saint Catherines Church Washington Street at Nahatan Street, Norwood on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted at the request of Claires family and interment will take privately in Highland Cemetery in Norwood. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hessco Elder Services, 1 Merchant Street, Sharon, MA 02067. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.



Published in Times Advocate from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2020.