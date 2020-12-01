1/1
Claire M. Yurick
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claire M. (Giampietro) Yurick, age 89, passed away peacefully in her Walpole, Massachusetts home on November 29th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Claire grew up in Norwood, Massachusetts and was the daughter of Santine and Mildred (Conley) Giampietro, beloved wife of the late Edward D. Yurick, loving mother of Mark Yurick of Walpole, late David Yurick of Walpole, Patricia Macaione and her husband Anthony of Florida, Brian Yurick and his wife Juliet of Medway, Jane Yurick Happnie of Walpole and former husband Richard Happnie. She is the cherished grandmother of Kristen, Brian, Kaitlyn, and Richard and is the great grandmother of David, Nolan, Reese, and newborn twins Skylar and Savannah. Claire is the sister of the late Marie McTernan and the late Mildred Grasso and sister in law to Shirley Kelly of Hopkinton. Claire loved to spend time with her family, was a wonderful cook and homemaker, and she was always kind to every one. Claire was a devout Catholic whose family meant the world to her. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Claires Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated in Saint Catherines Church Washington Street at Nahatan Street, Norwood on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted at the request of Claires family and interment will take privately in Highland Cemetery in Norwood. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hessco Elder Services, 1 Merchant Street, Sharon, MA 02067. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.
Published in Times Advocate from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved