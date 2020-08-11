Daniel Edmonds passed peacefully on July 24, 2020. Dan was a graduate of the Cambridge School of Weston Massachusetts and attended Boston University. In his early 20's he worked at a kibbutz in northern Israel. A fter graduating from the Connecticut School of Broadcasting Dan was the producer and a host of a local cable TV show called "Stand Up For Your Rights". Throughout his career he worked at numerous businesses, three of which he founded himself. "Headline Mania" distributed sports memorabilia and "Dan the Plastic Man" distributed credit card solutions to retailers. Dan helped professionals of all industries connect and grow their businesses throughout New England with his "Networked Events". Dan was ahead of his time when in 2009, he started doing non-member open networking events known as 4th Monday Networking. In 2015 he moved to Florida where he continued to bring people together while also making a big impact on social media outlets including a nationally recognized sports trivia group he started as well as being a mortgage loan writer. Dan was an ardent Patriot, a true networker; an authentic and memorable personality; and a person who cared not only about other business people but also for those in the world who needed and deserved a helping hand. He leaves behind his parents, Paulette and Nicholas Edmonds of Sharon, brother Josh, Josh's wife Jennifer and two nieces Alysse and Courtney of Wellesley. Interment was held at the Pride of Lynn cemetery in Lynn, MA. To share a memory visit https://www.dignity memorial.com/
.