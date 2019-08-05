|
David H. Barwise, 96, of South Kingstown, RI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was the husband of Carolyn A. (OHagan) Barwise. Born and raised in Prince Edward Island, Canada, he was the son of the late Claude R. and Jennie R. (Lefurgey) Barwise. David was a Canadian Army veteran of WW2 and later received his B.Sc. from McGill University before studying at Pine Hill Atlantic School of Theology in Halifax, NS for his career in the ministry. An ordained United Church of Canada minister, David served rural parishes in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. He moved with his family to the US where he served the South Walpole (MA) United Methodist Church while studying for his Doctorate in Ministry degree from Andover Newton Theological Seminary in Newton, MA. He later served a United Methodist Church congregation in Wakefield, RI before answering the call to work in add- iction recovery counseling at Edgehill Newport in New- port, RI. A life-long learner, avid woodworker, and gardener, he delighted in the natural world throughout his life and marveled at the wonder of the animal and plant worlds. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Joy E. Barwise of Gloucester, MA, and Robert Barwise and his wife Cheryl of Sterling, MA; his grandchildren Timothy Barwise and his wife Addison and their daughter Catherine Aoife of Princeton, MA; and Leah and her husband Daniel Fougere of Jamaica Plain, MA. David is also survived by his siblings Jennie Drake, Betty Matheson, Robert C. Barwise, Donald Barwise, and Thelma Duncan, along with many beloved nieces and nephews. The Barwise family appreciates the dedication and loving care shown David by his friend and caregiver, Cindy MacDonald, over the past four years. A memorial service cele- brating his life of dedicated service will be held at King- ston Congregation Church in Kingston, RI at a later date. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Advocate from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019