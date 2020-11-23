David Robert Jones, 63, of Norwood, passed away on November 17th, 2020. Born August 11th, 1957 to Alvin and Patricia (Woodward) Jones of Norwood. David is survived by his loving sweetheart Millie Gulinello of Norwood. He was the oldest of six siblings: the late Steven Jones and his wife Karen Sennett of Wisconsin, Robert Jones and his wife Marcie of Mansfield, Michael Jones and his wife Kimberly of Campton, NH, Patricia Jones Hubbert and her late husband Ted Hubbert of Jacksonville, OR. and Julie Jones Roche and her husband Sean of Milton. He was a loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He looked forward to and never missed an opportunity to gather with family and kept up close and affectionate relationships with his many cousins, aunts and uncles on both the Jones and Woodward sides of his family. A Memorial Service will be held privately. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David's honor to the American Kidney Fund. kidneyfund.org
Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood Gillooly FuneralHome.com