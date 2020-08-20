David R. Smith, Jr., resident of Ft. Myers, Florida and Humarock, Massachusetts, formerly of East Walpole, Massachusetts, passed away on July 29, 2020. Dave was born November 8, 1925, the third and youngest child of David Richard and Edna Henrietta (McKenzie) Smith of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He was predeceased by his sisters Guenevere and Adella. Dave was a 1943 graduate of Portsmouth High School and a 1949 graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was honorably discharged as a Machinists Mate, 2nd Class. As a young engineer, Dave worked for Maine Paper Mills in East Millinocket, Maine. In 1955, he moved to East Walpole, Massachusetts to work for Hollingsworth and Vose Company, retiring in 1991 as Vice President of Engineering. Dave was a registered Professional Engineer. On October 21, 1951, Dave married the love of his life Shirley Claire March of Westford, Massachusetts, who passed away in 2016 after 64 years of marriage. He is survived by their two children: Sue Smith Bass (Larry) of Marietta, Georgia and David Richard Smith III (Melanie) of Rye, New York; five grandchildren: Larz David Bass (Maria) of Winterville, Georgia, Coral Claire Bass (Jonathan Torkos) of Bradenton, Florida, Gardner Richard Smith of San Francisco, California, Eleanor Welch Smith of Shanghai, China, and Nathaniel Curry Smith of Denver, Colorado; and one great-granddaughter: Maureena Anne Torkos of Bradenton, Florida. Dave also leaves behind his great companion of recent years, Andy Rooney Smith, a miniature schnauzer. Dave will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather as well as an accomplished engineer. He was a very dedicated employee of Hollingsworth and Vose Company and led the expansion of many domestic and international manufacturing facilities during his 36-year tenure. Many also remember his love of the Boston Red Sox. He was a passionate fan for over 80 years, and the World Series Championship in 2004 brought him great joy as it was the first one of his lifetime. Dave and Shirley enjoyed their extensive world travels in retirement. Relatives and friends will be invited to attend a graveside service at East Walpole Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Congregational Church, 55 Rhoades Avenue, East Walpole, Massachusetts 02032. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole, Massachusetts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store