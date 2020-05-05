|
Dolores G. Orkin passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She lived 78 full and meaningful years, over 56 of them with her beloved husband, Donald. Dolores, daughter of Dr. Morris and Rose Glasser of blessed memory, was born in Philadelphia, and lived most of her adult life with Donald in Sharon, raising their three children, Jeffrey (Debbie) Orkin, Lisa (Rob) Passloff, and Laura (Steve) Singmon. Dolores and Donald enjoyed many years together in Cape Cod, living in Brewster and Mashpee. Dolores always had an outgoing personality, a heart of gold, and a positive outlook on life. Family was of the utmost importance to her and brought her great joy. She was a loving wife,mother,sister and proud grandmother of Eliezer Moshe, Menachem Mendel, Amichai David, Elchonon Yisroel, Bassheva Rochel Orkin and Stefi Rose and Eva Trudy Passloff. She was predeceased by her dear brother, Marshall (Denise) Glasser. A Lesley College graduate and an elementary school teacher, Dolores was also a Hebrew school teacher and a piano instructor. Later, she became the co-owner of Bridal Scene for a number of years. Dolores was extremely proud of her Jewish identity. She was a longtime member of the Brandeis Womens Book Club and was a Life Member of Hadassah. She was a member of both Temple Israel in Sharon and Shaloh House in Stoughton. Contributions in her memory can be made to the . Dolores will be greatly missed. Funeral services are private.
Published in Times Advocate from May 5 to May 12, 2020