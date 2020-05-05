Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Orkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores G. Orkin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores G. Orkin Obituary
Dolores G. Orkin passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She lived 78 full and meaningful years, over 56 of them with her beloved husband, Donald. Dolores, daughter of Dr. Morris and Rose Glasser of blessed memory, was born in Philadelphia, and lived most of her adult life with Donald in Sharon, raising their three children, Jeffrey (Debbie) Orkin, Lisa (Rob) Passloff, and Laura (Steve) Singmon. Dolores and Donald enjoyed many years together in Cape Cod, living in Brewster and Mashpee. Dolores always had an outgoing personality, a heart of gold, and a positive outlook on life. Family was of the utmost importance to her and brought her great joy. She was a loving wife,mother,sister and proud grandmother of Eliezer Moshe, Menachem Mendel, Amichai David, Elchonon Yisroel, Bassheva Rochel Orkin and Stefi Rose and Eva Trudy Passloff. She was predeceased by her dear brother, Marshall (Denise) Glasser. A Lesley College graduate and an elementary school teacher, Dolores was also a Hebrew school teacher and a piano instructor. Later, she became the co-owner of Bridal Scene for a number of years. Dolores was extremely proud of her Jewish identity. She was a longtime member of the Brandeis Womens Book Club and was a Life Member of Hadassah. She was a member of both Temple Israel in Sharon and Shaloh House in Stoughton. Contributions in her memory can be made to the . Dolores will be greatly missed. Funeral services are private.
Published in Times Advocate from May 5 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -