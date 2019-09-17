|
Donald Cohen of Sharon passed away on September 6, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 69 years old. Mr. Cohen was a life long resident of Sharon. He was a 1967 graduate of Sharon High School and an employee of Sharon Public Schools before retiring. He was the beloved son of the late Gordon and Phyllis Cohen of Sharon. Dear brother of Robert Cohen of Wellington, Florida and Richard Cohen of E. Walpole, Ma. Funeral was private and a memorial was held for family and friends in his honor. Condolences may be sent to Richard Cohen, 226 Washington St. apt. 1-L, E. Walpole, Ma.
Published in Times Advocate from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019