Donald L. Cooper, 85, died at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center at Northbridge on April 14, 2020. Donald was born on April 2, 1935 in Northampton, Massachusetts to Henry E. and Leah (Randall) Cooper. Don grew up in Wrentham but graduated from Walpole High School, where he was a standout hockey goalie. After high school Don attended Clarkson College in Potsdam, NY on a full hockey scholarship and helped lead the Golden Knights to a historic undefeated season in 1955-56. After graduating from Clarkson with a degree in Business Administration, Don was drafted into the United States Army. During his military service, Don was able to travel abroad extensively as one of the goaltenders with the United States National Hockey Team. Following an honorable discharge from the army, Don went to work for IBM.Don enjoyed auto racing , classical music and trips to the ocean, especially Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, MA. Don was a talented artist and calligrapher and had several of his drawings published in auto racing magazines. Don is survived by a nephew, D. Scott Calhoun and a niece, Melanie Brundage, both of Douglas, MA. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Henry (1968) and Leah (1995), brother David (2008) and sister, Sandra Cooper Calhoun (2020). Private funeral arrangements are being handled by Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.carrfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020