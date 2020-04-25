|
Donald William Carow, age 86, passed away peacefully in hospice care at in Lincoln, Massachusetts after a long illness on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020, with his wife by his side. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 10th, 1933, he was the son of the late Herbert and Anita (Keuther) Carow. He was raised in Milwaukee and graduated from Rufus King High School with the Class of 1951. Donald continued his education at the General Motors Institute (now Kettering) in Flint, Michigan, earning his bachelor's degree in 1955. During his years at the GM Institute, Donald participated in a work/study program with A.C. Spark Plug. Donald married his wife, Barbara Mayne, on June 14, 1958. The following year, the couple moved to the east coast, initially making their home in Watertown, Massachusetts before settling in Lynn, Massachusetts. Donald continued his career with A.C. Electronics in Wakefield, while pursuing his master's degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which he earned in 1960. Ten years later, Donald moved his family to Walpole, Massachusetts and took a position with the Northrup Corporation, where he worked until his retirement in 1995. Donald continued to work part time at both Fibersense and Analog Devices. Donald was a dedicated duplicate bridge player and he and his wife enjoyed traveling the world with Road Scholar. Beloved husband of Barbara (Mayne) Carow. Loving father of Leslie Ossoff and her husband, David, of Concord, New Hampshire, Bethany Frederick and her husband, Stephen, of Medford, Matthew Carow of East Walpole, and the late Daniel Carow and his surviving wife, Sharon, of Greenfield. Cherished grandfather of Sarah Jordan and her husband, Josh, of Ashfield, James Whitney and his partner, Bry Nadeau, of Montague, Jonathan Carow of Bernardston, Rachel Carow and her partner, Mario Machado, of Charlton, Hannah Ossoff of Burlington, Vermont, Joseph Ossoff and his partner, Peter Newland, of Burlington, Vermont, Samantha Ossoff of Concord, New Hampshire, Jennifer Frederick and her partner, Michael Ruiz, of Melbourne, Florida, and Elizabeth Frederick of Medford; and great-grandfather of Dylan Jordan, Cole Jordan, and Preston Whitney. A memorial service will be held when family and friends can be together. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 24 Berwick Street, Norwood, MA 02062. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.
Published in Times Advocate from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2020