|
|
Dorothy Dot Hewins of Key West FL, formerly of Harwich, MA passed away peacefully at her daughters home in Key West on June 24th, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Larry Hewins whom she was married to for over fifty years. Dot was born and raised in Norwood. She and Larry raised their family in Walpole and Harwich. She had a tremendous love of Cape Cod and especially enjoyed her time golfing with friends at Cranberry Valley Golf Course. Dot cherished her time with her friends and family. She is survived by her four children and their spouses; Lorrie and Andy Monteiro of Key West, FL, Dottie & Dave Johnson of Plymouth, Mike & Marie Elena Hewins of Washington DC and Paul & Ellen Hewins of Hingham. She also leaves her beloved eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren, her brother Joe Pendergast, her sister Margaret Foley and many nieces & nephews. Visiting hours will be on Monday, July 1st from 4-7 pm at Morris, OConnor & Blute Funeral Home, 678 Main St. Harwich Center. A funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, July 2nd at 10 am at Holy Trinity Church in West Harwich. Burial will follow at Island Pond Cemetery, Harwich. Donations in her name may be made to Smiles for Miles https://pages.team intraining.org/nyc/nyc19/ SmilesforMiles Or mailed to 61 Broadway/suite 400 Ny, Ny 10006, Attn: Stacey Moser. Notes of comfort may be made to her family at www. MorrisOconnorBlute.com.
Published in Times Advocate from June 27 to July 4, 2019