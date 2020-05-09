|
Dorothy (Prince) Kline, 90, Worcester MA, formerly of Sharon, MA, passed away on May 2, 2020 peacefully surrounded by the love of her family. Dottie, as she was best known, touched so many lives during her sixty years in Sharon both as a teacher and a real estate agent, as well as her later years in assisted living. Dottie was married to her late husband, and best friend, Warren, for sixty one wonderful years. Together, they traveled all over the world and ran a travel camp bringing teenagers across the USA in the summer. She graduated from Syracuse University and could speak Spanish, Hebrew and some French which she used often in her travels. She lived a full and happy life, until her very last days at Eisenberg Assisted Living in Worcester MA. She will be sorely missed and is survived by her three children and four grandchildren- Jeff Kline of Boston, Gary Kline and his children Naomi and Jon Kline of Virginia, and Susi Lasewicz and her husband David of CT and their children Kyle and Morgan Lasewicz of Boston. She will always be remembered as young, happy, loving and forever smiling. Dottie and Warren have now been reunited again for eternity. Donations may be made to the or a . A celebration of Dotties life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Times Advocate from May 9 to May 17, 2020