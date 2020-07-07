Earl A. White, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on June 28, 2020 at Cedar Hill Nursing Home in Windsor, VT with his wife of 65 years, Joyce (Randall) White, son and daughter by his side. Formerly of Plainville, Massachusetts and Brownsville, Vermont, he was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1930, the cherished son of Raymond and Alma (Boucher) White. He grew up in Spraugeville, Rhode Island surrounded by his extended family and his adored older brother, Raymond, Jr. He attended LaSalle Academy and later graduated from Providence College with a degree in political science. He proudly served in the United States Airforce as a gunner on a B36 during the Korean War and gifted his children and grandchildren with the stories of his experiences. He began his professional career selling motor controls for Arrow Hart in Hartford, Connecticut starting his own business, E.A. White Company, in the mid-seventies, which was then absorbed by another company in which he partnered, WAJA. Both companies were based outside of Boston, MA. He was a man of great integrity which was the backbone of his success. A five-time cancer survivor he played forward all the amazing care he received at Beth Israel Deaconess in Boston by becoming a fixture in the chemo ward as a volunteer. He knew what it felt like to be on the receiving end of chemo and that, along with his innate kindness, provided hope and humanity to the people he served. He worked at BID for 9 years and when he moved to Vermont in 2014 he filled the same roll at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center and volunteered for Bayada. He was an avid golfer and a lifetime member of Foxborough Country Club in Foxboro, Massachusetts. He and Joyce traveled extensively enjoying play on courses around the world and cruised the seven seas. He was a wise guy with a zest for life who could sometimes walk on the wild side. When they were touring Alaska and boarding a small sea plane Joyce was asked by the pilot what she weighed. Without missing a beat and with a wicked twinkle in his eyes he quipped "250 lbs." Dubbed "Bee" by his oldest grandchild he loved nothing better than being with his family and named the family home 4 Generations. He treasured the time spent with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren & all their friends. He happily joined in their play; timing their wind sprints, acting as race official, even taking on the role of bank robber for a game of FBI. He was also the best golf coach ever. He is survived by his dear wife, Joyce of Brownsville, VT, his son Earl A.White, Jr. and daughter-in-law Kathy of Charlestown, NH, his daughter, Patricia Kurtzhalz and son-in-law Chuck of Brownsville, VT, his granddaughter Annalise Ennis, her husband Jade & his great- granddaughter Helen of Brownsivlle, VT , his granddaughter Gelsey Tolosa, her husband Ben and his great-granddaughters Brianna and Hazel of New London, NH, and his grandson Kristian Kurtzhalz of Brownsville, VT. He is also survived by his step-grandson John Downs, his wife Liz, and their children Ryan and Emma of E. Bridgewater, MA, step-grandson Lt Chad Downs, his wife Stephanie and their children Boston and Sullivan of Hampton, VA and step-granddaughter Lindsey Downs and her children Cameron and Morgan of Naples, FL. Earl was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Walpole, MA and a member of the St. Francis of Assisi church in Windsor, VT. Earl subscribed to the idea that the secret to happiness was to always have something to look forward to and he lived each day to that end. A celebration of his well-lived life will be held at a future date with burial in the Brownsville Cemetery ~ a place he loved to wander in life. He was superb in every way. Knight Funeral Home in Windsor has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com
. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Windsor, VT or Lucy MacKenzie Humane Society, Brownsville, VT.