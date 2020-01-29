|
Edward A. Welch, age 84, a lifelong resident of Sharon passed away January 26, 2020 at the Brigham & Womens Hospital in Boston surrounded by his loving family. Born in Norwood, he was a lifelong resident of Sharon and graduated from Sharon High School, Northeastern University and was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He worked for many years as a Director for Fay, Spofford and Thorndike in Burlington and most recently as a Registered Professional Engineer for Siena Engineering in Burlington. Ed was an active member of the Town of Sharon, serving on the Conservation Commission, Planning Board, Board of Health, and was a Fence Inspector for the town. He was also a longtime active member of the Congregational Church of Sharon where he served as a Deacon, and on the Administrative and Executive Boards. Ed was also a licensed Soil Examiner and licensed Land Surveyor. In his free time he enjoyed gardening, golfing, fishing, reading and most especially spending time with his grandchildren. Beloved husband of Nancy J. (Morse). Father of Jonathan E. Welch and his wife Michele of Sharon and Martha E. Silke and her husband Patrick of Sharon. Grandfather of Catherine R. and Julia E. Welch and Liam E., Aidan P. and Shane R. Silke. Brother of the late William Welch and his wife Edna of FL., Alan Dunn and his wife Pauline of OR, Rev. Robert Welch and his wife Siri of AZ, Walter Welch and his wife Patricia of FL, Francis Welch and his wife Pat of FL, Lucille Carter and her late husband John of TX. Brother in law of Richard Morse and Susan Little both of Sharon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at the First Congregational Church, Sharon Saturday morning at 10. Burial will follow at Rock Ridge Cemetery in Sharon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the First Congregational Church, 29 N. Main St., Sharon, MA 02067. For guestbook www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Advocate from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, 2020