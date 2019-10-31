|
Edward John McSweeney, 57 of Sharon MA died on Sunday, October 20, 2019 after a 10-month battle with cancer. Born August 17, 1962, Edward was the son of Janice I. McSweeney and the late John J. McSweeney and was a Sharon High School graduate. Ed served proudly in the United States Marine Corps from 1982-1988. After being honorably discharged from the military Ed was employed with Coca -Cola as a driver. He is also well known for his craftsmanship and was everyone's favorite handyman. Eddie was an active member of the Sharon VFW, Waters Church in North Attleboro and a devoted member of the fellowship of AA. He'll be remembered for his heart of gold and love for spending time with his family and friends. Filled with quick wit and a servant's heart, Ed was known to light up a room with his smile. He leaves behind his wife Peggy and daughter Caitlyn. He is also survived by his mother Janice, stepfather Paul, stepmother Kathy, sister Karen and her husband Roy, along with his nephew and niece Tyler and Kelsey. Visitation hours will be from 10 am.. -12 p.m. on Monday, October 28, at the P.E. Murray | F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty and Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., West Roxbury, MA. A celebration of life service will begin at noon in the funeral home. Burial to follow at St. Josephs Cemetery 990 LaGrange St. West Roxbury, MA. In lieu of flowers all please send all donations in Edward's memory to https://semperfifund.org.
Published in Times Advocate from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019