Eileen M. Hurd, age 61, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in Irving, TX, following a long battle with emphysema. Born in Norwood, on April 15, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Donald A. and Sarah (Allen) Hurd of East Walpole. Growing up, she was active in a Drum & Bugel Corp along with enjoying the summers at Bird Park. After graduating from Walpole High School in 1976, she eventually joined the US Air Force and served several years in the Air Force Reserve. She was Honorably Discharged from the Alaska Air National Guard in September, 1989. Eileen was a passionate and avid fan of all Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox and Patriots. Her greatest joy was when she reunited with her daughters and purchased her home in Irving, TX. She was a devoted mother to her children, Adrianna Miller and Csheriece Jones. Adrianna and her husband, Aaron reside in Fresno, TX. Csheriece lives with Phillip Peterson in Irving, TX. Eileen was a loving grandmother to 3 beautiful grandchildren, Brianna Haynes, Aniyah Peterson and D'Sean Peterson. She was also treasured by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Eileen was the baby sister to Alan F. Hurd (Deceased), Attleboro, Donald A. Hurd, Jr., Pittsburgh, PA, Leon J. Hurd, St. Charles, MO, Dennis M. Hurd, Ft. Meyers, FL, Carol A. (Hurd) MacKinnon, Foxboro, and Richard V. Hurd, Plainville. Memorial donations can be made to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or on-line at: .
Published in Times Advocate from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, 2019