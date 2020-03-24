|
Eleanor Kleinfeld Levine, of Houston, TX, formerly of Sharon, MA, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020 at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of more than 60 years, Charles (Charlie) and her grandchild, Raymond Plotkin. Eleanor leaves behind her two daughters, Elaine Plotkin (Ronald Plotkin) of Houston, TX and Phyllis Blanc (Steven Blanc) of Mission Viejo CA, two grandchildren: Jason Plotkin and Scott Blanc and three great-grandchildren: Isaac Plotkin, Sebastian and Charlotte Blanc. Eleanor and Charlie moved to Sharon in the 1950's. As their daughters got older, Eleanor got her real estate license and worked for Earle & Earle Real Estate Co. In her spare time, Eleanor was very active at Temple Adath Sharon, where she served on the board. In 1970, Charlie was transferred with Radio Shack (Tandy Corporation) to Ft. Worth, TX. Eleanor got her Texas real estate license and worked for a local Ft. Worth real estate company. She learned to play mahjong becoming quite proficient at it. When Eleanor moved to Houston, she got the activities director at her senior living community to add mahjong to their activities and the games still go on today. In her later years, Eleanor enjoyed visiting with her family and especially her great grandchildren! Donation information and Eleanor's full obituary can be found at: https://www.jewishfuneralsusa.com/obituary/353329/Eleanor-Levine/
Published in Times Advocate from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020