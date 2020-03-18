|
|
Elizabeth Ann (Brimley) Tunno of South Walpole, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Brimley of New Bedford, passed peacefully on March 13, 2020 at Maples Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wrentham. She was the beloved wife of Julian J. Tunno, who passed in 2008, "Betty" reached the age of 93 having positively touched so many lives along the way, even throughout her final days among her family and caregivers. Born in New Bedford on May 24, 1926, Betty would recall how wonderful growing up on the south coast was, often recounting stories of her beloved cocker spaniels, jumping neighborhood fences, and attending local dances. She was accepted to Simmons College in Boston-earning a Bachelors degree she was very proud of, and later graduated with a Masters in Education from the historic Teachers College of the City of Boston. Working as a schoolteacher for many years, Betty and Julian met while she taught high school English at Great Neck High School in New York. They eventually decided to migrate from Manhattan to MA. building a custom country home where they would raise their family and remain for the rest of their lives. The Tunnos really integrated themselves into the community, developing life-long friendships with neighbors and serving as frequent conveners of family events. As members of Highland Country Club in Attleboro, Betty enjoyed golfing with her husband and friends. They would host frequent bridge games and new years gatherings. In the summer, she was no stranger to Nantucket beaches-enjoying vacation time with cherished relatives from far and wide. Later in life, her desire to be "out and about" never diminished and you would frequently find her in local restaurants having a late luncheon (and dessert!) with vibrant conversation amongst good friends. Betty is survived by her daughter, Beth Tunno of East Walpole, a daughter in law, Donna Tunno of Wrentham, her grandchildren, Meghan Tunno of Wrentham, and James Tunno of Rochester, NY, a brother, Rev. Wilfred Brimley of Boston, and a sister in law, Diane Brimley of Maryland. She was the mother of the late Kevin Tunno and sister of the late John Brimley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, March 20th from 4-6 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 6 PM. As requited by Executive Order, visitation and service will be restricted to 25 persons. As regulations are changing daily, please check the funeral home website for any possible changes prior to attending on Friday. A Celebration of Life and interment will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Kevin P. Tunno Memorial Fund, c/o Walpole Scholarship Foundation, 3 West St. Ste. 9, Walpole, MA 02081. To share a memory or offer condolences, please visit: rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times Advocate from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020