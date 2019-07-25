|
Elizabeth Rose (Brown) Burch, 82, of Bellingham died July 21 , in Norwood Hospital. She was the wife of Lester H. Burch. Born in Huntington, Arkansas, September 30,1936, the daughter of the late Fred and Hattie May ( Huffman) Brown , Mrs. Burch was raised in Arkansas and had lived in Marlboro and Walpole before moving to Naples, Florida where she lived for 20 years before moving to Bellingham five years. Elizabeth had been a manager at the Sears store in Framingham for several years. When she moved to Naples, she became the manager of her husband Lesters singing career. She enjoyed music, the theater and helping people. A former model, Elizabeth had a talent for decorating and fashion. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Deborah Luza and her husband Dorian of Middleboro and Craig Bolstad of Hopkinton. She is also survived by her step children, Adam Burch and his wife Michel of Norfolk and Nathan Burch of Litchfield, Maine. Elizabeth is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael Noe and his wife Kara and Matthew Noe of Miami , Florida, Thomas Bolstad of Shrewsbury and her step grand-daughters. Remy, Sydney and Dylan Burch and her great-grandson Nicholas Noe. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, August 2 in the Original Congregational Church in Wrentham at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Walpole. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com)131 Main Street, Franklin. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Memorial Fund of the Original Congregational Church, Wrentham, 1 East Street, Wrentham, MA 02093.
Published in Times Advocate from July 25 to Aug. 1, 2019