Eric Scott Kushner, 57, of New Mexico, originally from Sharon, Massachusetts, died unexpectedly at home on September 17, 2019. He was the son of Anita and the late Milton Kushner. In addition to his mother, Eric leaves three siblings, Robert and his wife Margie, Beth and her husband Ralph, Shelly and her husband Tom, as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Eric graduated from Sharon High School in 1980. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from Bridgewater State University, a Master's Degree from Boston University, and a Doctorate from University of Maryland University College. Funeral services and burial will be private.
Published in Times Advocate from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, 2019