Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Kushner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric S. Kushner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric S. Kushner Obituary
Eric Scott Kushner, 57, of New Mexico, originally from Sharon, Massachusetts, died unexpectedly at home on September 17, 2019. He was the son of Anita and the late Milton Kushner. In addition to his mother, Eric leaves three siblings, Robert and his wife Margie, Beth and her husband Ralph, Shelly and her husband Tom, as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Eric graduated from Sharon High School in 1980. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from Bridgewater State University, a Master's Degree from Boston University, and a Doctorate from University of Maryland University College. Funeral services and burial will be private.
Published in Times Advocate from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.