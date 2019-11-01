Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Margulies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel L. Margulies

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel L. Margulies Obituary
Ethel L. Margulies lifelong resident of Sharon, passed away on Wednesday, October 30th at 91 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Louis & Lillian (Golinsky) Lipper. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Margulies. Loving mother of Allen Margulies of Sharon, Gene Margulies of Attleboro and the late Diana Margulies. Dear sister of the late Sylvia Palmer. A graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Sunday November 3 at 9:45 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Fuller Craft Museum, 455 Oak St., Brockton, MA 02301, www.FullerCraft.org Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel Family Owned www.SchlossbergChapel. com
Published in Times Advocate from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -