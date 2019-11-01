|
|
Ethel L. Margulies lifelong resident of Sharon, passed away on Wednesday, October 30th at 91 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Louis & Lillian (Golinsky) Lipper. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Margulies. Loving mother of Allen Margulies of Sharon, Gene Margulies of Attleboro and the late Diana Margulies. Dear sister of the late Sylvia Palmer. A graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Sunday November 3 at 9:45 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Fuller Craft Museum, 455 Oak St., Brockton, MA 02301, www.FullerCraft.org Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel Family Owned www.SchlossbergChapel. com
Published in Times Advocate from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, 2019