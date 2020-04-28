|
Etta Marie Ricci, age 90, entered into eternal life peacefully on March 4, 2020. Her life was a testament to the strength of family, faith and food. Ettas faith gave her strength. Thanks to her deep connection with God and the Catholic Church she possessed the power to navigate 9 decades of life and all that came with it. Through ups and downs, great joys and great losses, Etta never wavered in her faith and never lost her ability to hope. She said the rosary with conviction and if she knew you, she probably earnestly included you in her nightly prayers. Out of Ettas clarity of purpose and personal strength, grew an indestructible family and a wide circle of friends. At her core, Etta was a caretaker. She lived a lifetime defined by service to others. Her affection and attention spanned generations. She cared for aging family members and delighted in watching over and teaching her grandchildren and great grandchildren as they grew. She was a matriarch, a mother, a mentor, a Grammy and a friend. Etta held her family close, in her heart, in her prayers and at her table. And she always had room for more. Ettas nature was evident in her cooking. All that knew her can attest to her legendary skill and expertise in the kitchen. The meals were not fancy or fussy, but she poured her heart and soul into them. In her charge, frittatas, chicken cutlets and meatballs became acts of love. Anyone lucky enough to experience them could taste it in every bite. A 1947 graduate of St. Xiavers High School in Providence, she married Benjamin P. Ricci in 1949. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years at Technodic, Inc in Providence and then at The Herald Press in Pawtucket, until her retirement in 2001. She was a regular communicant and active member of the St. Pius Parish in Providence for decades, where she studied her faith under the Domincan Order. When she relocated to Walpole, Ma in 2005 she joined St. Marys Parish where she became a CCD teacher and Eucharistic Minister. Her greatest joy was to attend mass on Sunday with her grandchildren in tow. Ettas life will leave an enduring legacy and a permanent imprint of faith, hope and love for all who knew her. Cherished mother of Margaret M. DeGuilio of Smithfield, James P. Ricci (deceased) and his wife Elizabeth of Cranston, Benjamin J. Ricci and his wife Lori of Warwick and Lisa Marie Stearns and her husband Dana of Walpole, Ma. Adored grandmother of Christopher, Richard and Mark DeGuilio, Tiffany Ricci Gidney, James, Robert (deceased) also William (deceased) Jamie, Jessica, Jennifer, Kyle and Cameron Ricci and Sam, Tyler and Faye Stearns. Great-grandmother of Nicholas, Calvin, Coen, Eleanor, Leo, Charles, Gianni, Lucas and Ruby. Calling hours and Mass of Christian burial took place in Providence, RI in March. A memorial mass is planned at St. Marys Church, Walpole when restrictions are lifted.
Published in Times Advocate from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020