Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances T. Bowen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances T. Bowen Obituary
Frances Theresa (OBrien) Bowen, age 96, of Sharon, formerly of Largo Florida and South Kingston, Rhode Island passed away April 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul C Bowen. Loving mother of Paul D Bowen (Kimberly) of Foxboro, Gary Bowen (Monique) of Cumberland, RI, Lesley King (Thomas) of Largo Florida, Wayne Bowen (Maureen) of East Bridgewater, and James Bowen of Largo Florida. Cherished grandmother to Sarah Martin, Emily Gustus, Matthew Bowen, Nicholas Bowen, Kara Moran and Megan DAntonio. Also survived by many great grandchildren. Fran worked for State Street Bank when she met her soulmate Paul after the war and moved to Sharon in 1950 where they raised their family. Fran enjoy- ed her childrens sports activities and was a member of the Taunton Yacht Club. She spent her retired life with Paul between Largo, Florida and Matunuck, Rhode Island. In accordance with the CDCs current restrictions on gathering all services will be held privately. Arrangements by ONeill Funeral Home, Cumberland, RI. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -