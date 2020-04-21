|
Frances Theresa (OBrien) Bowen, age 96, of Sharon, formerly of Largo Florida and South Kingston, Rhode Island passed away April 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul C Bowen. Loving mother of Paul D Bowen (Kimberly) of Foxboro, Gary Bowen (Monique) of Cumberland, RI, Lesley King (Thomas) of Largo Florida, Wayne Bowen (Maureen) of East Bridgewater, and James Bowen of Largo Florida. Cherished grandmother to Sarah Martin, Emily Gustus, Matthew Bowen, Nicholas Bowen, Kara Moran and Megan DAntonio. Also survived by many great grandchildren. Fran worked for State Street Bank when she met her soulmate Paul after the war and moved to Sharon in 1950 where they raised their family. Fran enjoy- ed her childrens sports activities and was a member of the Taunton Yacht Club. She spent her retired life with Paul between Largo, Florida and Matunuck, Rhode Island. In accordance with the CDCs current restrictions on gathering all services will be held privately. Arrangements by ONeill Funeral Home, Cumberland, RI. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020