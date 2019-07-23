|
|
Garrett H. Dalton III, better known as Gary to his family and friends has passed away on Thursday July 18th, 2019. He was born June 30, 1957. The son of Garrett H. Dalton, Jr. who passed away in 2002, he leaves behind his mother, Joan, brother Craig, sister-in-law Karen, niece Catherine and nephew Cameron all of South Walpole, his many aunts, uncles, cousins and also his former wife Christine Moore of Newburyport. Due to the suddenness of his passing, arrangements have not been finalized. An announcement of arrangements will be forthcoming. The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family.
Published in Times Advocate from July 23 to July 30, 2019