Dr. George Gardos Dr. George Gardos SHARON Dr. George Gardos passed away at Brigham and Womens Hospital on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 in Boston, MA, due to heart complications and lung cancer. He was 81. Dr. Gardos was born on July 31st, 1938 in Budapest, Hungary, to his parents, Vilmos and Jolan (Breuer) Gardos. George, born Jewish, was fortunate enough to survive the Holocaust of World War II and then escape Hungary amid the Communist government of Hungary and its Soviet-imposed policies during the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. George joined family in London where he received a Medical degree in 1962 from St. Bartholomews Hospital (University of London). After assisting a neurosurgeon in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) for a year, Dr. Gardos came to Boston to pursue a graduate degree in Experimental Psychology at Tufts University, and then completed his residency in Psychiatry at Boston State Hospital. Dr. Gardos continued his career at McLean Hospital (in Research), May Institute (non-profit in West Roxbury), and in private practice. George married Euphemia Gardner in 1972 and settled down in Sharon, where they raised their three children. He retired in June 2019. George was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. When he wasnt spending time with his family and caring for his patients, he could be found at the bridge table. Dr. George Gardos is survived by his wife, Euphemia Gardos of Sharon, MA; his daughter and son-in-law, Victoria and Christian DAnnunzio of Norwood, MA; his daughter and son-in-law, Katherine and Eric Sigel of Belmont, MA; his son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Andrea Gardos of Wellesley, MA; and eight grandchildren, Sofia, Julia, Asher, Maia, Talia, Ozzie, Lennox, and Winslow. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 19th from 12 to 3pm at the Sharon Community Center in Sharon, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to McLean Hospital - online at https:// givemclean.partners.org/ - enter Dr. George Gardos under tribute information - or a check payable to "McLean Hospital" and mention, in the memo, in memory of Dr. George Gardos - mail to McLean Hospital, c/o Development, 115 Mill Street, Mail Stop 126, Belmont, MA 02478. |
Published in Times Advocate from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019