|
|
Geraldine Francis Cudmore, 86, of Acton, formerly of Walpole, May 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur F. Cudmore. Born in Boston on March 12, 1934 a daughter of the late William and Helen (Sullivan) Usher. Geraldine worked as a draftsman for American Telephone and Telegraph and as an accounts receivable secretary for Bradlees department stores. She was an avid reader and enjoyed music, design, and fashion. She was a loving mother and cherished her children, her grandchildren, and her family. She is survived by her children, Lorraine Johanson of Watertown, Helen Roach of Westwood, Patricia Lodi of Acton and Paul Cudmore of Northbridge; grandchildren Teresa, Thomas, Nicholas, Alexander, Amanda, William, Benjamin, and Nathaniel. Visiting hours will be private. Remote attendance for her fun- eral service on Friday, May 8th at 9:00am will be available and the link will be posted on the funeral home website. Burial at the MA National Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , online at or by mail to P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-601. For obituary,to leave a condolence or for info on service, visit her memorial page www.ActonFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Advocate from May 6 to May 13, 2020