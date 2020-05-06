Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Funeral service
Friday, May 8, 2020
9:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Cudmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine F. Cudmore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine F. Cudmore Obituary
Geraldine Francis Cudmore, 86, of Acton, formerly of Walpole, May 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur F. Cudmore. Born in Boston on March 12, 1934 a daughter of the late William and Helen (Sullivan) Usher. Geraldine worked as a draftsman for American Telephone and Telegraph and as an accounts receivable secretary for Bradlees department stores. She was an avid reader and enjoyed music, design, and fashion. She was a loving mother and cherished her children, her grandchildren, and her family. She is survived by her children, Lorraine Johanson of Watertown, Helen Roach of Westwood, Patricia Lodi of Acton and Paul Cudmore of Northbridge; grandchildren Teresa, Thomas, Nicholas, Alexander, Amanda, William, Benjamin, and Nathaniel. Visiting hours will be private. Remote attendance for her fun- eral service on Friday, May 8th at 9:00am will be available and the link will be posted on the funeral home website. Burial at the MA National Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , online at or by mail to P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-601. For obituary,to leave a condolence or for info on service, visit her memorial page www.ActonFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Advocate from May 6 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -