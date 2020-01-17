|
Gilberte (Gerrie) B. Valle, 87, of Ellenton FL, passed away on December 29, 2019. Born in Edmundston, N.B., Canada, and was raised in Madawaska, Maine., then moved to Walpole, MA in 1960, where she resided with her husband for over 50 years. Gerrie was an avid gardener and an accomplished landscape artist, with special interest in rock walls, gardens, flowers and shrubs. Her residence in Walpole was accented by a small brook and waterfall, and her beautiful yard was a floral showcase, worthy of Home and Gardens interest. Gerrie is survived by Robert Valle, her husband of 59 years, her cousin Marielle Sloper of Port Townsend, WA and her sister-in-law, Clemence Thibault, of N. Granby, CT, as well as several close in-laws, nieces and nephews. Donations may be made in her name, to Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) at (https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/), 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Times Advocate from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24, 2020