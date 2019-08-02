|
Harvey Rudy Rudolph, age 90, died in Falmouth Maine on July 11, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on July 8, 1929 to Arthur Pryor and Amy (Griffith) Rudolph in Somerville Massachusetts. He graduated from Dedham High School and after serving in the army worked as a printer at Plimpton Press in Norwood Massachusetts. There he met and married Norma Cummiskey and raised three children. Known as an outgoing and compassionate man, he volunteered as a firefighter for the town of Walpole and in 1974 he became a full-time lieutenant for the department until an injury sustained in the line of duty forced him to retire. He is predeceased by daughter Heidi Quinlan, his wife Norma and his wife Florence (Schnepp) Rudolph. He is survived by a brother Arthur and sister Eleanor Abbate, daughter Wendy, son Bruce and his wife Anna, grandchildren Sarah Baskind, Kelly Quinlan, Emily Rudolph, Bryan Quinlan and great-granddaughter Venna. A memorial service will be held at Day's Ferry Church in Woolwich Maine on September 7 at 11:00am. Donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Times Advocate from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019