Hector Roland (Rolly, Pelly) Pelletier, 88 yo. passed away July 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Walpole in 1931, lived his entire life in Walpole. Brother of the late, Omer Pelletier of Walpole, Florence Simoni of Bourne and Norwood Ma, Raymond Pelletier of Bedford MA. He is survived by his loving wife, Muriel M. (Smith) Pelletier. Daughter Dianne M. McMackin of Medfield MA, Daughter Susanne M. Grant of Yarmouth Port MA, and Son Thomas R. Pelletier of Walpole. Grand children, Jillienne M. Grant, Christina E. (Grant) Baldiga, Alexander R. Grant, Timothy R. McMackin, Charlene (McMackin) Berry, and Richard McMackin. Great grand children, Madeleine Baldiga, and Grant Baldiga. Sister Helen Bouffoard of Laconia NH, Claire Pelletier of Walpole, Rose Straehi of Loconia NH, Joseph F. Pelletier of Rochester NH, and Medway MA, and Theresa Smith of Fort Mahave AZ. Retired from Verizon, which when he started it was called New England Telephone. Private Service will be held. House visits are very welcome. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Disable American Veterans, DAV. At DAV.Org
.