Hyman Lamb
Hyman Lamb of Sharon, October 21, 2020 of natural causes. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn (Greenfield) Lamb. Loving son of the late Samuel and Gussie Lamb. Devoted father of Paul Lamb and his wife Susan and Marty Lamb and his wife Peri. Proud grandfather of Audrey and her husband Todd, Joanna, Elissa and Simma. Step great-grandfather of Evelyn. Loving brother of the late Bertha Kline, Harold Lamb and Mildred Friedman. Private services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park. Remembrances in memory of Hyman may be made to the Lamb-Ellowitz Scholar in Residence Endowment Fund at Temple Israel, 125 Pond St. Sharon, MA 02067.

Published in Times Advocate from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brezniak Funeral Directors
1251 Washington Street
Newton, MA 02465
(617) 969-0800
Memories & Condolences
October 22, 2020
My condolences to the Lamb family. Decades of fond memories.
Always a smile, always friendly , always a mensch.

Steven Zaharoff
Chestnut Hill, Ma.
Steven Zaharoff
Neighbor
