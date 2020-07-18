Jane M. (Lundberg) Ryan, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center at Newbridge on the Charles in Dedham, Massachusetts. Born in Milton, Massachusetts on February 7, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Morris E. and Madelyn R. (Carroll) Lundberg. She spent her early years in Quincy, Massachusetts before moving with her family first to Stoneham and later settling in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Jane graduated from Pittsfield High School with the Class of 1955 and continued her studies at Bay Path University before graduating with her bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1959. Following her graduation, Jane took a position with Monsanto Company in Springfield. Jane married her beloved husband, Robert J. Ryan, on September 9, 1961. The young couple initially made their home in Springfield, where Jane took on the role of a homemaker, raising and caring for her family. Over the next decade, Jane and Bob lived outside of New England as Bob pursued his career in Cincinnati, Ohio, and New Jersey, before returning to Massachusetts, settling in East Walpole in 1970. As her three children grew up, Jane resumed her career taking a position as office manager with Hollingsworth and Vose in East Walpole. From there, she became the office manager for Mahoney Construction in Walpole, retiring in 1994. Throughout her life, Jane was a devout Catholic who instilled a deep faith in her children and grandchildren. As a parishioner of Saint Mary's Church in East Walpole, she was a member of the Women's Prayer Group and regularly volunteered her time making sandwiches to support the homeless at Pine Street Inn. In addition to her faith, Jane took an active role in her community as a member of the League of Women Voters. Jane enjoyed summer vacations with her family on Cape Cod. In her retirement, she and Bob enjoyed many winters in Marco Island, Florida, where they spent time with family, relaxing on the beach. One of the highlights of retired life included a trip in 2000 to Ireland and Paris with her husband, her daughters, and extended family. More than anything, Jane loved being surrounded by her family, always taking the time to celebrate birthdays, holidays, and major milestones. She took great joy at the birth of each of her grandchildren, playing an active role in their lives, and supporting them in all of their activities. Beloved wife of Robert J. Ryan. Loving mother of Deborah A. Ryan and her partner, Peter Darling, of Newburyport, Michael J. Ryan and his wife, Martha, of Walpole, and Kelly E. O'Brien and her husband, Timothy, of Wakefield. Cherished grandmother of Thomas R. Ryan of South Boston, Elizabeth M. Ryan of Walpole, Daniel J. Ryan of Walpole, Matthew J. O'Brien of Wakefield, and Monica L. O'Brien of Wakefield. Cherished sister of the late Ann C. Moran of Pittsfield. Devoted aunt to five nieces, two nephews, and several grand nieces and nephews Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for Jane's Life Celebration on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 3 to 6 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Janes family has decided that her funeral services will be private, with interment taking place in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lazarus House Ministries, P.O. Box 408, Lawrence, Massachusetts 01842-0808 or at www.lazarushouse.org/
