John D. Donovan, 102, of Walpole, formerly of Needham and Westborough, died August 14th, 2020. Born in Peabody on February 15th, 1918, he was the son of Ellen and John A. Donovan from Mayo and Cork, Ireland, respectively. He was the brother of the late Helen O'Keefe and was married to his beloved wife, Mary Phipps of Waltham for 63 years until her death in 2013. His blue eyes, wit and wisdom will be missed by his devoted daughter, Christine Moynihan and her husband, Frank as well as his cherished grandsons Michael, Brian and Adam Graber and their wives, Virginia Garcia, Stephanie Graber and Nicole Graber. His great-grandchildren Eleanor, Harlan, Nicolas, Madeleine, Owen and Colin Graber adored their great-grandfather, Boppa, and he adored each one of them in turn. He also leaves his son, John D. Donovan, Jr. of Wayland, John's wife Donna Hale and their daughters Caitlin and Molly Donovan. He earned a BA and MA from Boston College and a PhD from Harvard. He taught sociology at Fordham while earning his doctorate, then taught for fifty additional years at Boston College before retiring as Professor Emeritus. He was dedicated to the University and served as founding chairman of the sociology department. He wrote many scholarly papers and authored "The Academic Man in the Catholic College". He served his country as a medic in the European theater during WWll and was awarded a bronze star for heroism. He was recently recognized for his service by the Republic of France as Chevalier of the Legion of Honor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on August 18th, at 11a.m. Friends are invited to gather at St. Joseph's Church in Needham. Respecting best practices for gatherings during the Covid 19 pandemic, facial coverings must be worn. Interment will be private. Funeral arrangements are being managed by George F. Doherty and Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave, Needham. The family wishes to thank the residents and staff at New Pond Village in Walpole where he lived from 2013 until his passing, for their friendship, compassion and unsurpassed care. They also wish to acknowledge the support of VNACare Hospice and BIDMC in Needham. In lieu of flowers, a remembrance in John's name supporting scholarship can be made to St. John's Prep Office for Institutional Advancement, 72 Spring Street, Danvers, MA 01923 or to Boston College Office of University Advancement, 140 Commonwealth Avenue, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467. For online guestbook, please visit gfdoherty.com
