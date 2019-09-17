|
John J. Mitulski of Walpole passed away suddenly on September 14, 2019 at the age of 53. Beloved husband of Joann E. (Dawber) Mitulski. Loving brother of Stephen R. Mitulski and his girlfriend Jennifer Lizotte of RI. Son of the late Stephen and Martha E. (Griffin) Mitulski. Also survived by many relatives, cousins and friends in MA and PA. John graduated from Tri County High School class of 1985 and then went on to graduate from Dean College in Franklin, MA. He was an avid Patriots fan. John loved all kinds of music and especially enjoyed playing the drums. He worked as a financial researcher and also worked for Building #19 in Norwood for many years. A funeral home service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, 10am at the Kraw- Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.KRAW-KORNACK FUNERALHOME.COM FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED 781-762-0482
Published in Times Advocate from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019