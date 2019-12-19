|
Joshua Laskin, formerly of Sharon, passed away suddenly on November 14th, 2019. He was 63. Besides being a lifelong student and researcher of history, he was passionate about the environment and organic gardening. He was an active member of the Mansfield Community garden where his volunteer work enabled him to spread his knowledge and enthusiasm for gardening. He was predeceased by his parents, Irving and Charlotte Laskin, and is survived by his sister, Rebekah Laskin, and his niece, Anya Laskin Keller.
Published in Times Advocate from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019