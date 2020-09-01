1/1
Katherine C. Barry
1949 - 2020
Katherine Carmel (Murphy) Barry, age 70, passed away unexpectedly at her home on August 28, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Shirley (Guillette) Murphy. Kathy was born on August 31, 1949 in Winona, MN and was a graduate of Walpole High School, Class of 1967. She married her husband Carl Barry on December 8, 1968 in Norwood. She was employed in the cafeteria in Sharon Public Schools. Kathy enjoyed visits to Moosehead Lake in ME to her familys cabin. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and cooking. She also enjoyed going out to eat at area restaurants. Kathy most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Devoted wife of Carl Barry. Beloved mother of Carl and his wife Lynne Barry of Foxborough, Timothy and his wife Lynda Barry of Grafton and the late Kristine Barry. Loving grandmother of Emily, Thomas, Matthew and the late Timothy. Great grandmother of Daniel. Sister of James and his wife Phyllis Murphy of North Attleboro. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, September 2 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough with adherence to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing. Interment to follow at a later date at the Riverside Cemetery in Winchendon, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association, 460 Totten Pond Rd, #400, Waltham, MA.

Published in Times Advocate from Sep. 1 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
