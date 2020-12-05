Kevin R. Abt Beloved Father and Grandfather a nationally recognized entrepreneur and a devoted family man, passed away on November 22nd, 2020 at the age of 64 after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Susan Abt (ne Sorterup). They were married in Bloomfield, CT on June 25th, 1983. He is predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Laura Abt, his father in-law Robert Sorterup, and his brother in-law Lewis Austin. Kevin is lovingly remembered by; his eldest daughter Cala Walgreen and her husband Jeffrey; his youngest daughter Kimberly Larsen-Russell and her husband Duncan; his granddaughter Brooke Walgreen; his brother Kenneth Abt and his wife Margaret "Peggy;" his brother Wheldon "Pete" Abt and his wife Claudia; his mother in-law Carol Sorterup; his sister in-law(s) Lynn Sorterup, Deborah Sorterup, and Pamela Austin; his brother in-law Allan Kaminsky; his nieces Lisa Abt, Carlee Austin, Katya Sorterup-Kaminsky, and Sasha Sorterup-Kaminsky; his nephews Peter Abt, Colin Abt, David Abt, and Everette "Ben" Austin; his beloved cousin Marilyn Zidovsky and her husband Jim Owens; and last but not least his beloved chocolate lab, Mocha May. Kevin was born and raised in Middletown, NY. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1974 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting & Finance from Boston College in 1978. Kevin used his experience in business and marketing to build the nations first multi-restaurant meal delivery service, Takeout Taxi. During his leadership at Takeout Taxi, Kevin won the Ernst & Young "Entrepreneur of the Year" award in 1995 and was featured in numerous publications like The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and The New York Times. Kevin was devoted to his work but in his spare time he loved to be with his family on the lake. In his young life he was an avid water skier, and he spent his later years going fishing and cruising in his pontoon boat listening to his favorite music. A celebration of Kevins life will be held on July 17th, 2021 at his familys newly found dream home on Forest Lake in Winchester, NH. This will be one year after Kevin and Susan purchased their lake house, and it is our hope that by this time Covid-19 restrictions of in-person gatherings will be lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the Alpha-1 Foundation. Condolences for the family may be offered on Kevins Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kevin.abt.56/
).