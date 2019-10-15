Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Benchmark Senior Living
Clapboardtree Street
Norwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester A. Sutton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lester A. Sutton Obituary
Lester A. Sutton of Norwood entered into rest on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the age of 89. Loving son of the late Benjamin and Shirley (Bulman) Sutton. Beloved husband of Estelle (Eisen) Sutton. Devoted father of Susan Tinianow and her husband Mark, Steven Sutton and his wife Carol and James Sutton. Loving brother of Joan Sutton. Cherished grandfather of Alex Tinianow, Joseph Tinianow, Eliana Sutton, Jenelise Sutton and Gabriel Sutton. Funeral services will be held at the Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington St., Canton, MA on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10 AM, with burial to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon. The family will receive visitors following the burial at Benchmark Senior Living at Clapboardtree Street in Norwood until 4:00 PM and continuing at the same location on Friday from 1:00-4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to a .
Published in Times Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
Download Now