|
|
SHARON - Lester A. Sutton of Sharon entered into rest on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the age of 89.
Loving son of the late Benjamin and Shirley (Bulman) Sutton. Beloved husband of Estelle (Eisen) Sutton. Devoted father of Susan Tinianow and her husband Mark, Steven Sutton and his wife Carol and James Sutton. Loving brother of Joan Sutton. Cherished grandfather of Alex Tinianow, Joseph Tinianow, Eliana Sutton, Jenelise Sutton and Gabriel Sutton.
Les was born in 1930 in New York City. He married his childhood sweetheart, Estelle Eisen in 1953. He and his beloved family relocated from New York City to Sharon, Massachusetts in 1969.
Les graduated from City College of New York in 1953 and received his Masters Degree in Civil Engineering from New York University in 1959, and his professional engineer license in 1960. He worked for the Federal Environmental Protection Agency as the Water Division Director and in 1981 was sworn in as Regional Administrator for the six New England States. Les was appointed in 1996 as a Commissioner to the New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission.
As a life member of the Water Environment Federation and the New England Water Environment Association he was awarded the Founders Award and the Clair Sawyer Award for his distinguished service in promoting the elimination of water pollution in New England. He was named Man of the Year in 1983 by the New England Utility Contractors Association.
Les was a member of Temple Israel in Sharon, MA, where he became an Adult B'Nei Mitzvah. He was also a founding member of the Temple Brotherhood. He enjoyed completing Me'ah, the Hebrew College learning program.
His hobbies included golf, bridge, chess, and the music of the Big Band Era which he presented and lectured to various senior groups. He was a member of the Sharon Mens Club where he led the chess club as well as music programs.
Funeral services will be held at the Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington St., Canton, MA on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10 AM, with burial to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon.
The family will receive visitors following the burial at Benchmark Senior Living at Clapboardtree Street in Norwood until 4:00 PM and continuing at the same location on Friday from 1:00-4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in Times Advocate on Oct. 15, 2019