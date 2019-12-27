|
On November 10, 2019, Lillian Grace (Colson) Shontz, 91 years young, was surrounded by family when she took her last breath on this earth. She has been a resident of Burlington, NC for the last 8 years and previously resided in Englewood, FL; Walpole, MA and Sharon, PA. Grace was born on 2-3-1928 in Sharon, PA to the late Henry and Leona Colson. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Colson, and the love of her life... her husband, George Leroy Shontz. They shared 51 wonderful years of marriage. She is survived by her 5 children: Steve and Karen (Shontz) Barrett of Elon, NC and their children Christopher, Amy Lynn, Jennifer, Jill and Megan; Debbie Shontz- Stackpole of Reading, MA and her children Gregory, Jessica and Bradley; Bill and Cynthia (Shontz) Orendorf of Parish, FL and their children Melissa, Kimberly and Kevin; Brian and Rosanne (Viegas) Shontz of Acton, ME and their children Jared, Kiersten and Jonathan; and Frank and Becky (Shontz) Sanchez of Burlington, NC and their children Joshua, Naomi, Maggie and Monika; 22 great-grandchildren also graced her full life. Her only living brother is Herbert Colson of Florida. Grace was most proud to be known as a 'Mother' ,grandmother and GIGI to all in her family and she loved to share in all the commotion that a large family provides!! Grace worked as a Registered Nurse at Sharon General Hospital, Norwood Hospital and NORCAP - an alcohol and drug detox facility. She was the 'tough love' caregiver but was always respected for this and her honesty and made life long friends through her work. Grace touched people from all walks of life, always speaking to strangers and holding the hands of someone who appeared to be lost or alone. Foster children and International students were always seen coming to stay at her 'HOME'. Besides the love for her family, Grace enjoyed travelling world-wide. She even took the family of 7 children on a cross-country camping adventure. She was an ardent organizer of church fairs, bridge club gatherings and just about any event. Grace loved life and believed in the healing powers of a smile. She was quick to sit and tell her stories to anyone who would listen. They always enjoyed her animated memories. And, she would always say, 'Never say Good Bye but say See You Later'. One day, those lucky few who meet her in heaven and feel her warm heart and outstretched arms, will know they will be loved and safe...always. 'If there ever comes a day where we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever'. Winnie the Pooh A celebration of life will be held in the coming year. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Condolences may be left at www.LoflinFH.com.
Published in Times Advocate from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020